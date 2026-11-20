A Salina woman is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder following an investigation into an incident at a homeless encampment.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the Salina Police Department received a tip on Wednesday reporting that a 42-year-old man had been intentionally cut by a known acquaintance at a camp near the North Broadway viaduct. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

On Thursday police officers located and arrested 37-year-old Maredith Ann Magenheimer in connection with the incident.

During the course of their investigation, police determined the assault occurred just outside the Salina city limits, placing the case under county jurisdiction. Investigators with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

Magenheimer was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery

Interference with a law enforcement officer

The investigation remains ongoing.