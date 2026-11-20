Rolling Hills Zoo is mourning the death of Carlos, a 20-year-old dromedary camel who spent nearly his entire life as a favorite fixture among zoo guests and staff.

According to the zoo, animal care staff found Carlos lying on his side unresponsive in his yard on Wednesday afternoon, unable to get back up. Following immediate intervention and exhaustive treatment efforts by the veterinary team, Carlos was unable to recover. Zoo officials made the decision to humanely euthanize him to ensure his comfort. He was 20 years and 7 months old, and a necropsy is being conducted to determine the cause of his sudden decline.

Carlos arrived at the Salina zoo in November 2006 at 7 months old. Over the next two decades, he grew into a prominent presence in his habitat, which he shared with a female camel named Cleo until her death in 2022.

Known by keepers and visitors for his curious and occasionally mischievous demeanor, Carlos frequently interacted with the public at the habitat’s feed station and regularly participated in keeper training sessions.

“I remember during the heat of the summer months we would create a place in his yard full of water for him to roll in and cool off,” said Vickie Musselman, zoo registrar. “He would stand in front of you and drink directly from the hose while you held it up for him. He loved browse and would chase you if you drove by with it and didn’t stop to give him any.”

Dromedary camels are a domesticated species whose wild ancestors went extinct in their native range roughly 2,000 years ago. Today, between 15 million and 40 million dromedaries live worldwide—accounting for roughly 94% to 97% of the global camel population—including a feral population of more than 300,000 in the Australian outback. Throughout his life at Rolling Hills Zoo, Carlos served as an ambassador to help visitors learn more about the species.