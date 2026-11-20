Law enforcement across Kansas will be out in greater numbers beginning this weekend. The annual Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic safety campaign begins Friday and goes through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The heightened enforcement period begins Friday, Nov. 20, and runs through Monday, Nov. 30.

Supported by grant funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) through its Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), the 11-day initiative brings together Law enforcement across the state including the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The primary goal of the campaign is occupant protection, with officers watching closely for seat belt and child restraint violations. Law enforcement will also be targeting impaired, distracted, and aggressive drivers.

Despite steady increases in seat belt usage nationwide, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that nearly half of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were unbuckled at the time of the collision. Safety officials emphasize that a properly fitted seat belt remains a driver’s and passenger’s best defense against impaired or reckless motorists.

As thousands of Kansans take to highways and local roads to visit family and friends, officials remind travelers to follow key safety protocols before putting their vehicles in drive:

Buckle Up Every Trip: Ensure every occupant is buckled up, whether traveling across the state or just down the street.

Check Seat Belt Fit: The shoulder belt should lie flat across the middle of the chest and away from the neck, while the lap belt should sit low across the hips rather than the stomach. Never place a shoulder belt behind the back or under an arm.

Secure Young Passengers: Children must be secured in age-, height-, and weight-appropriate car seats or booster seats.

Eliminate Distractions and Impairment: Designate a sober driver if alcohol or impairing substances are part of holiday celebrations, and put phones away while driving.

Motorists traveling throughout Kansas over the next week and a half should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence along major interstate corridors, state highways, and local roadways through Nov. 30.