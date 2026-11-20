An altercation between employees at a Salina business involving a knife prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, Thursday morning at about 8:45 officers responded to a business in south Salina in reference to an altercation between two employees. Contact was made with a 29-year-old male who stated he got into a verbal argument with another employee, identified as 44-year-old Felix Escobedo-Rodriguez.

During the argument, Rodriguez struck the victim in the head, then pulled out a pocketknife and lunged at the victim but did not make contact. The victim separated himself from the argument and went and called law enforcement.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and the knife was recovered.

Rodriguez was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include aggravated assault.