Pictured is Abilene Junior, Tessa Herrman. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector Chronicle

The Abilene Cowgirl basketball program enters year two of the Ryan Perkin’s era with high expectations. Abilene brought back three starters from a team that finished 4-18, 0-12 a season ago. The Cowgirls started the season 3-1 last year but then only won one game the rest of the season and went winless in the NCKL which was one of the best leagues in the State as four teams advanced to State.

Returning Starters:

PPG RPG APG SPG BPG

Timber Taylor, Senior 3.4 2.3 1.5 2.8

Tessa Herrman, Junior 14.1 3.6 1.4 2.3

Kit Barbieri, Senior 7.1 6 .6 1.2

Other returners:

Kinzie Crump, Junior 2.5 1.2

Klovis Stover, Junior .8 1.9 .5

Herrman led the Cowgirls in three major categories from last season and was an All-NCKL 2nd Team Selection last season. Herrman is joined by fellow returning starter Timber Taylor and Kit Barbieri.

Expectations are high as Abilene hopes for a winning record for the first time since 2018-19 season. The Cowgirls will open the season at home on December 1 vs Holton. You can tune in to every game on AM 1560 KABI, 95.9 FM and www.kabithegeneral.com

2025-26 NCKL Girl’s Standings

Rock Creek 24-4, 11-1 – 3rd in Class 4A

Wamego 20-4, 11-1

Concordia 14-10, 8-4

Chapman 16-10, 4-8

Clay Center 5-16, 4-8

Marysville 10-15, 4-8

Abilene 4-18, 0-12

2026-27 Abilene Cowgirl Varsity Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Tuesday, December 1st Holton Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 4th Circle Circle 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, December 8th Valley Heights V.H. 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 11th Augusta Augusta 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, December 15th Wamego Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 18th Concordia Concordia 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, January 5th Halstead Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, January 8th Rock Creek Rock Creek 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, January 12th Clay Center Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, January 15th Marysville Abilene 6:00/7:30

Thursday, January 21st S.I.T. Salina TBD

Friday, January 22nd S.I.T. Salina TBD

Saturday, January 23rd S.I.T. Salina TBD

Friday, January 29th Chapman Chapman 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 2nd Concordia Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, February 5th Clay Center Clay Center 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 9th Rock Creek Abilene 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 16th Marysville Marysville 6:00/7:30

Thursday, February 18th Council Grove Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, February 19th Wamego Wamego 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 23rd Chapman Abilene 6:00/7:30