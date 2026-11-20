Pictured is Abilene Junior, Kolt Becker, who is out for the season. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson Abilene Reflector Chronicle

The Abilene Cowboy basketball team will enter the 2026-27 with question marks. Despite any questions, expectations of success at Abilene are always high as the Cowboys have become one of the most consistent programs in Class 4A. Remarkably, to show the program’s consistency, last season was the first losing season since 2003-04. This year, Abilene will not bring back a single starter from last season’s squad that finished 6-16, 4-8.

Abilene was dealt a blow in the offseason with the injury of Junior, Kolt Becker. Becker, was a First Team All-NCKL selection as a Sophomore. Last season, he averaged 18.9 ppg and 6.2 rpg.

Despite the loss of five Seniors and Becker. The Cowboys welcome back five players who saw time on the floor last season and will also have Corbin Parson, who averaged 18 ppg last season at the JV level. He was not able to play varsity last season because of transfer rule.

Returners:

JV Stats: PPG RPG APG

Corbin Parson, Senior 18

Nolin Hartman, Junior 2.9 2.5

Wyatt Bathurst, Junior 5.1 1.4 1.1

Kaxton Weibert, Sophomore .4

Ryan McKinney, Senior

Jake Bartley, Senior 1.6 1.1

Hartman and Bathurst appeared in every game last season and Bathurst started in 11 games for Abilene. The Cowboys also welcome in a talented Freshman Class that won the NCKL last season as 8th Graders.

Abilene will compete in the always tough NCKL. Rock Creek joined the league two seasons ago and has won back-to-back titles. The Mustangs have gone 23-1 in the NCKL over the last two years. Rock Creek finished 2nd in the State in Class 4A to Baldwin.

The season will get underway Tuesday, December 1 at home vs Holton. Listeners can tune into every Cowboy game this season on AM 1560 KABI, 95.9 FM and www.kabithegeneral.com.

2025-26 NCKL Boys Standings

Rock Creek 27-1, 12-0 – 4A State Runner-up

Concordia 18-5, 10-2

Clay Center 11-10, 6-6

Marysville 7-15, 5-7

Wamego 7-15, 5-7

Abilene 6-16, 4-8

Chapman 1-22, 0-12

2026-27 Abilene Cowboy Varsity Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Tuesday, December 1st Holton Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 4th Circle Circle 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, December 8th Valley Heights V.H. 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 11th Augusta Augusta 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, December 15th Wamego Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, December 18th Concordia Concordia 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, January 5th Halstead Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, January 8th Rock Creek Rock Creek 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, January 12th Clay Center Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, January 15th Marysville Abilene 6:00/7:30

Thursday, January 21st S.I.T. Salina TBD

Friday, January 22nd S.I.T. Salina TBD

Saturday, January 23rd S.I.T. Salina TBD

Friday, January 29th Chapman Chapman 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 2nd Concordia Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, February 5th Clay Center Clay Center 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 9th Rock Creek Abilene 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 16th Marysville Marysville 6:00/7:30

Thursday, February 18th Council Grove Abilene 6:00/7:30

Friday, February 19th Wamego Wamego 6:00/7:30

Tuesday, February 23rd Chapman Abilene 6:00/7:30