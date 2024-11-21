Winter Grazing Flexibility for Kansas Farmers and Ranchers

There are new flexibilities for winter grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in Kansas.

According to Senator Roger Marshall’s office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the state’s request for a waiver allowing the Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director to approve CRP grazing until March 1st, 2025 on a case-by-case basis.

“Increased flexibility over the use of Kansas’ CRP ground gives our farmers and ranchers the ability to support America’s food supply year-round,” Senator Marshall said. “Grazing and proper land management improves the quality of the grass and creates more suitable habitats for wildlife. I encourage Kansas ranchers to take advantage of this opportunity to fully utilize our grasslands.”

Producers must apply at their local FSA office for non-emergency grazing before March 1st, 2025. Staff at local FSA offices will have to complete the necessary forms. Concurrence of the technical service provider, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will be needed to certify that the grazing will not cause a long-term negative impact on the grass. The number of grazing days will be limited under existing policy and minimum cover requirements will still apply. The application will be sent to the state FSA office for review and approval by the FSA State Executive Director.