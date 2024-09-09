Wildcats Preview Friday-Night Contest at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Friday’s contest against Arizona. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. One of the things I forgot to mention on Saturday after the game, I can’t thank our fans enough for coming out. That was a really good K-State crowd and had an impact in that second half. After the game I really noticed it. I wish I would have thanked the crew right then at the press conference after the game, but great job by our fans for coming out and supporting our guys down in New Orleans.

“A couple of things going back and watching the film – the obvious thing is we need to be better in all three phases. We know that there’s some things that we’ve got to shore up in specific areas, on both sides and on teams. In the same respect, I don’t want to disrespect what I believe, and I know that Tulane is a really good football team. You watch them on tape, quarterback, wide receivers, and offensive line were really talented, and they tackled really well. They really hit you and did a good job. So, that would be terrible for me to say – or anybody to say – ‘Wait, you guys don’t look pretty good.’ We beat a good football team. One thing I learned that I wasn’t sure of is that we have really good leadership. Our culture won that game with those older kids and leaders, in particular stepping up at halftime. I’m excited about the win. I know you guys also watched a lot of other games on Saturday – it’s hard to win in college football. Good to be happy when you get wins, and we are. In the same respect, we know we’ve got a lot of work to do. Unfortunately, it’s a short week so we’ve got a lot of stuff to get done.”