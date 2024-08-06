Wichita State-Saint Louis to Meet in 2024 Hall of Fame Classic

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State and Saint Louis are set to meet in the 2024 Hall of Fame Classic, it was announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Monday morning.

The Hall of Fame Classic will showcase a college basketball doubleheader with four tradition-rich programs on November 22 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The matchups will pit Iowa against Utah State and Wichita State vs. Saint Louis, with specific game times and broadcast assignments to be announced soon.

The Shockers and Billikens will square off for the second straight season after the two met in Myrtle Beach last season. Wichita State finished the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational with a resounding 88-69 win over Saint Louis.

Saint Louis holds a 41-24 all-time lead in the series between the two schools, but Wichita State has won six straight. This will be just the second meeting on a neutral court between the former conference rivals.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Sept. 10 via the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Classic will mark the event’s 24th year of operation in Kansas City, and its first to be structured as a neutral-site doubleheader. The Hall of Fame Classic is managed by the NABC.