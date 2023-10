Warm, Dry September in Salina

It was warmer and drier than normal in September in Salina.

According to the National Weather Service, the average monthly temperature in Salina was 74.4 degrees, which was 4.3 degrees warmer than average. It tied for the 18th warmest September on record, and the warmest since 2019.

The warmest daily temperature was 102 degrees on the 2nd, and the coolest was 51 degrees on the 13th and 24th.

Precipitation-wise, 1.02 inches was measured for the month, which was 1.63 inches below average. It was the 20th driest September on record, and the driest since 2002. The greatest 24 hour rainfall total was 0.51 inches on the 15th.

HE SALINA KS CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2023... CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD 1991 TO 2020 CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD 1894 TO 2023 WEATHER OBSERVED NORMAL DEPART LAST YEAR`S VALUE DATE(S) VALUE FROM VALUE DATE(S) NORMAL ................................................................ TEMPERATURE (F) RECORD HIGH 110 09/02/2000 09/05/1931 LOW 28 09/20/1918 09/29/1916 09/30/1912 HIGHEST 102 09/02 102 09/18 LOWEST 51 09/13 48 09/11 09/24 09/12 AVG. MAXIMUM 88.7 81.9 6.8 87.4 AVG. MINIMUM 60.1 58.2 1.9 59.0 MEAN 74.4 70.1 4.3 73.2 DAYS MAX >= 90 15 8.3 6.7 15 DAYS MAX <= 32 0 0.0 0.0 0 DAYS MIN <= 32 0 0.0 0.0 0 DAYS MIN <= 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 PRECIPITATION (INCHES) RECORD MAXIMUM 12.05 1967 MINIMUM 0.12 1969 TOTALS 1.02 2.65 -1.63 3.49 DAILY AVG. 0.03 0.09 -0.06 0.12 DAYS >= .01 5 7.0 -2.0 5 DAYS >= .10 4 4.3 -0.3 4 DAYS >= .50 1 1.6 -0.6 3 DAYS >= 1.00 0 0.6 -0.6 1 GREATEST 24 HR. TOTAL 0.51 09/15 TO 09/15 DEGREE DAYS HEATING TOTAL 3 48 -45 16 SINCE 7/1 3 48 -45 MM COOLING TOTAL 294 199 95 272 ................................................................ WIND (MPH) AVERAGE WIND SPEED 9.2 HIGHEST WIND SPEED/DIRECTION 32/200 DATE 09/29 HIGHEST GUST SPEED/DIRECTION 44/190 DATE 09/30 SKY COVER POSSIBLE SUNSHINE (PERCENT) MM AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.17 NUMBER OF DAYS FAIR 23 NUMBER OF DAYS PC 5 NUMBER OF DAYS CLOUDY 2 AVERAGE RH (PERCENT) 57 WEATHER CONDITIONS. NUMBER OF DAYS WITH THUNDERSTORM 2 MIXED PRECIP 0 HEAVY RAIN 2 RAIN 1 LIGHT RAIN 5 FREEZING RAIN 0 LT FREEZING RAIN 0 HAIL 0 HEAVY SNOW 0 SNOW 0 LIGHT SNOW 0 SLEET 0 FOG 5 FOG W/VIS <= 1/4 MILE 1 HAZE 5 - INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS. R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED. MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING. T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.