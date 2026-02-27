PREP – HOA Winter Week 13 Recap

The postseason is completely underway for the 2025-26 Heart of America Conference winter season

The HOA wrestling teams saw their 2026 postseason begin two weeks ago and will conclude this weekend, while the HOA basketball teams saw their 2026 postseason begin Thursday night.

The Sterling Warrior boys’ basketball team won the 2026 HOA regular season championship with a 22-0, 10-0 record while Berean Academy finished second in the regular season standings with an 18-2, 8-1 record and was followed by Moundridge at 18-3, 8-2. Ell-Saline’s Cardinal boys finished in 4th place with a 16-3, 6-3 record.

Moundridge won the HOA girls’ regular season basketball title with a 19-2, 10-0 record and was followed by Remington (16-4, 9-1) and Inman (14-5, 8-2). Ell-Saline finished 10th in the HOA girls’ standings with a 5-15, 2-7 record.

Here is a look at how each HOA team did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Solomon 49-7 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Sedgwick 48-36 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Solomon 43-40 on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Sedgwick 37-31 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 47-27 against Sterling on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 81-56 against Sterling on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team qualified 1 wrestler for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wresting team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it did not have any individual qualify for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament from the regional tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 53-23 on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 57-43 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 63-22 against Moundridge on Thursday. The Lady Celtics lost 64-12 against Inman on Friday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 54-25 against Moundridge on Thursday. The Celtics lost 55-42 against Inman on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 64-12 on Friday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-42 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened postseason play on Thursday at Inman in the opening round of a Class 2A sub-state tournament. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team will begin a Class 2A sub-state tournament action on Friday at Conway Springs. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team qualified 1 wrestler for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 2st place with 3.0 points and no state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 63-22 on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Remington 55-30 on Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 54-25 on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Remington 74-51 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 55-30 against Moundridge on Friday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team lost 74-51 against Moundridge on Friday. … Lady Bronco wrestling team’s season is over as the team did not have any individual qualify for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 42.5 points, two state qualifiers and one individual champion on Saturday in the regional tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Stafford 52-41 on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals lost 48-36 against Bennington on Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Stafford 53-38 on Thursday. The Cardinals lost 37-31 against Bennington on Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team’s season is complete as the Lady Cardinals did not have any individuals qualify for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished 16th with 13.0 points and one state qualifiers on Saturday in the regional tournament.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 47-27 on Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 81-56 on Friday. … The Lady Black Bear wrestling team qualified 2 individuals for the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. …

WICHITA CLASSICAL

The Lady Saint basketball team lost 53-23 against Berean Academy on Friday. … The Saint boys’ basketball team lost 57-43 against Berean Academy on Friday.

2025-26 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 10 0 19 2

Remington 9 1 16 4

Inman 8 2 14 5

Bennington 7 3 18 5

Marion 5 5 11 9

Berean Academy5 4 14 6

Sterling 4 6 9 13

Sedgwick 2 8 7 16

Wichita Classical2 8 6 15

Ell-Saline 2 7 5 15

Hutch Trinity 0 10 1 20

2025-26 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 10 0 22 0

Berean Academy8 1 18 2

Moundridge 8 2 18 3

Ell-Saline 6 3 16 4

Wichita Classical6 4 15 6

Remington 4 6 8 12

Inman 4 6 9 10

Hutch Trinity 3 7 7 14

Bennington 3 7 10 12

Marion 2 8 8 12

Sedgwick 0 10 7 16