Salina VFW to Celebrate 100 years

The Salina VFW post is planning to recognize its 100 year anniversary with a centennial celebration.

According to the organization, three days of events are planned in March. Plans include:

March 19 th , 2026 – Dedication Ceremony at the Post starting at 5:00 P.M.

, 2026 – Dedication Ceremony at the Post starting at 5:00 P.M. March 20 th , 2026 – Social gathering, cake & appetizers

, 2026 – Social gathering, cake & appetizers March 21st, 2026 – Dinner & Dance featuring Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations

All are invited, and welcome to join the celebration.

The LTC John D. Riddell VFW Post 1432 in Salina was chartered in 1926 to support veterans, service members, and their families. Named after Lt. Col. John D. Riddell, the post has a long history of community involvement, including operating a lounge, honor guard, and riders group, and played a key role in making Salina a designated POW-MIA city.