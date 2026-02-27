Tips Sought in Worksite Burglary

Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent burglary and theft from a worksite. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, between Friday, February 20th, and Monday, February 23rd, unknown suspect(s) cut a lock on a building being remodeled in the 100 block of Iowa, Salina, Kansas, and entered the building. Once in the building the suspect(s) then cut a lock on large toolbox and removed multiple Hilti power tools belonging to Hutton Construction.

The type of tools stolen is still being determined but the loss is estimated to be over $1,600.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-4386.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.