Dickinson County to Fund 250th Celebrations

Dickinson County communities will have an opportunity to bring history to life as the America 250 Community Grant Program launches to support local events, projects, and legacy efforts celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

According to the Driving Dickinson County Organization, funding is being made available via Dickinson County and administered by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County (CFDC).

The program will provide $30,000 in grant funding to cities, towns, nonprofits, schools, historical societies, and community groups across Dickinson County. The goal is to encourage meaningful, community-driven celebrations that highlight local history, foster civic pride, and invite residents and visitors to take part in America’s semiquincentennial.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Elizabeth Weese, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County. “Through this grant program, we want to help communities tell their stories, celebrate their heritage, and create experiences in 2026 that people will remember for years to come.”

Janelle Dockendorf, Dickinson County Administrator, emphasized the countywide importance of the effort. “Dickinson County is proud to invest in projects that bring our communities together,” Dockendorf said. “These grants are an opportunity to honor our shared past while strengthening community connections and civic pride across the entire county.”

The program also aligns with broader efforts to promote Dickinson County as a destination in 2026. “America 250 gives us a powerful platform to showcase what makes Dickinson County unique,” said the Executive Director of Driving Dickinson County, Natalie Muruato. “These locally driven projects will not only celebrate history, but also support tourism, local businesses, and long-term community vitality.”

The America 250 Community Grant Program will open for applications on March 1, 2026, with awards announced on April 15, 2026. Projects must take place within Dickinson County during 2026, with preference given to enhancements of existing community events.

Grant Details

Micro Grants: $500–$1,500 for small-scale efforts such as decorations, banners, flags, marketing, or single-day events

Community Project Grants: $1,500–$3,500 for larger initiatives including murals, public art, interpretive signage, oral history projects, or multi-day heritage festivals

Local Match: A local match is encouraged and may include cash, in-kind donations, or volunteer hours. Larger grants may require a stronger match commitment.

Eligible projects include patriotic parades, concerts, fireworks, public art, beautification efforts, historical markers, youth engagement initiatives, oral history projects, and promotional efforts designed to attract visitors and increase participation.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee convened and evaluated on alignment with America 250 themes, community involvement, project readiness, legacy impact, and overall quality of planning and budget.

All grant recipients will be asked to use the “Dickinson County Celebrates America 250” branding and will be featured in a countywide calendar of events to promote tourism and community participation.

_ _ _

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit the Driving Dickinson County website at www.dkedc.com/.