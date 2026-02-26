Former Teacher Back in Court

A former Salina middle school teacher accused of providing alcohol to at least one former student, and giving THC products to other underage students was in court Thursday afternoon.

Amanda Freeman, along with her attorney Roger Struble, appeared in person before Judge Amy Norton for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing. It was quickly postponed and rescheduled for April, at the request of both Struble and the Saline County Attorney’s Office because a key piece of evidence has not been returned yet by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Struble indicated the KBI lab is testing to see if it’s a controlled substance, and the test results have not yet been returned.

Freeman was arrested back in September on charges which include:

Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Social Hosting

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

An investigation began after Salina Police were contacted by a parent of a 16-year-old male to report suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and Freeman.

Police say the investigation determined Freeman, who at the time was an English Language Arts teacher at South Middle School, had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.

A preliminary hearing in the case was rescheduled for mid-April.