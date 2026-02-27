Abilene Chapman 4A State Wrestling Results

Abilene Cowgirl State Wrestling
100 – #1 Josie Wilson, Sophomore, 30-0, Regional Champ
- 2025 State Champ at 100, 39-0
1st Round: Josie Wilson (WBF :21) Paytlynn White, Parsons, Freshman, 15-9
Qtrs: vs Shyann Thomas, Osawatomie, Senior, 30-8
105 – #1 Jade Wilson, Sophomore, 37-0, Regional Champ
- 2025 State Champ at 105, 36-2
1st Rnd: Jade Wilson (WBF 1:07) Esperanza Cuin, Chanute, Junior, 21-19
Qtrs: vs Miranda Nolde, Larned, Sophomore, 20-7
135 – Khloey Affolter, Junior, 28-14, Regional 5th
Match 58: Layla Anthony, Paola, Senior, 26-13
140 – Kaylee Weibert, Senior, 32-12, Regional 5th
*4 Time State Qualifier
Match 66: Kennedy Smith, Holton, Senior, 30-11
145 – Breckyn Cossel, Freshman, 26-15
Match 78: Kinley Stone, LaCygne-Prairie View, Junior, 27-14
155 – #3 Iliana Garcia, Sophomore, 24-5
Match 83: Leola Eslinger, Louisburg, Junior, 24-7
Abilene Cowboys
106 – #2 – Keyen Taplin, Sophomore, 29-6, Regional Champion
- 2025, 3rd at 106
1st Rnd – Keyen Taplin (WBF :26) Kyle Johnson, Girard, Freshman, 16-16
Qtrs – vs Tommy Proctor, Winfield , Junior, 17-11
138 – #2 Noah Wuthnow, Sophomore, 33-6, Regional 2nd
- 2025 State Champ at 132
Match 4046 – Grant Eck, Andale, Freshman, 28-21
150 – #1 Murphy Randolph, Junior, 38-1, Regional Champ
- 2024 State 2nd to Brock Johnson, Paola, at 126
- 2025 State, 5th at 138
Match 4057 – Dakota Leverich, Frontenac, Sophomore, 26-14
157 – #4 Dayven Cuba, Junior, 33-8, Regional Champ
- 2024 & 2025 State Qualifier
Match 4068 – Javid Corral, Holcomb, Senior, 29-11
175 – #2 Cael Casteel, Junior, 31-6, Regional Champ
- 2025 State Qualifier
Match 4088 – Elijah Clobes, Eudora, Junior, 28-14
285 – Robert Collins, Freshman, 20-16, Regional 3rd
Match 4110 – #5 Josh Flanigan, Wamego, Senior, 23-7
2026 Chapman Lady Irish State Wrestling
110 – Kammi Hall, Freshman, Regional 8th
Match 17: Harper Holmes, Frontenac, Junior, 36-5
115 – Cambree Obermeyer, Sophomore, 33-5, Regional 2nd
2025
Match 20: Jaylin Reppert, Burlington
120 – Journey Kuntz, Freshman, Regional 8th
Match 33: #1 Autumn Wilson, Tonganoxie, Senior, 32-3
125 – #2 Alyssa Calovich, Senior, Regional Champ
Match 45: Maliya Collins, Louisburg, Junior, 21-11
155 – Montana Kayl, Junior, Regional 5th
Match 81: Natalie Peel, Wellsville, Senior, 33-12
170 – #3 Joy Rhines, Freshman, Regional Champ
Match 92: Lennox Dooley, Jeff West, Freshman, 24-12
190 – Faith Enger, Junior, Regional 4th
Match 101: Adalynn Hutto, Columbus, Sophomore, 29-10
2026 Chapman Irish State Wrestling
120 – #6 Levi Willman, Senior, Regional 3rd
- 2025 – State Qualifier
1st Rnd – Levi Willman (TF 3:59) Colton Minick, Independence, Senior, 30-5
126 – Jeremiah Frey, Senior, Regional 3rd
Match 4030 – #4 Tucker Saferite, Rose Hill, Junior, 33-12
144 – Colton Bell, Junior, Regional Champion
Match 4052 – KyDane Kevon Loving, Iola, Sophomore, 30-11
150 – Audiel Becker, Junior, Regional 4th
Match 4060 – Trace Metcalf, Paola, Senior, 34-9
157 – Ian Sayers, Senior, Regional 4th
Match 4065 – #1 Thunder Page, Rose Hill, Sophomore, 38-2
165 – Gio Becker, Sophomore, Regional 4th
Match 4080 – #2 Bodhi Shay, Paola, Sophomore, 39-5