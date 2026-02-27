Abilene Chapman 4A State Wrestling Results

By KSAL Staff February 27, 2026

 

Abilene Cowgirl State Wrestling

100 – #1 Josie Wilson, Sophomore, 30-0, Regional Champ

  • 2025 State Champ at 100, 39-0

1st Round: Josie Wilson (WBF :21) Paytlynn White, Parsons, Freshman, 15-9

Qtrs: vs Shyann Thomas, Osawatomie, Senior, 30-8

 

105 – #1 Jade Wilson, Sophomore, 37-0, Regional Champ

  • 2025 State Champ at 105, 36-2

1st Rnd: Jade Wilson (WBF 1:07) Esperanza Cuin, Chanute, Junior, 21-19

Qtrs: vs Miranda Nolde, Larned, Sophomore, 20-7

 

135 – Khloey Affolter, Junior, 28-14, Regional 5th

Match 58: Layla Anthony, Paola, Senior, 26-13

 

140 – Kaylee Weibert, Senior, 32-12, Regional 5th

*4 Time State Qualifier

Match 66: Kennedy Smith, Holton, Senior, 30-11

 

145 – Breckyn Cossel, Freshman, 26-15

Match 78: Kinley Stone, LaCygne-Prairie View, Junior, 27-14

 

155 – #3 Iliana Garcia, Sophomore, 24-5

Match 83: Leola Eslinger, Louisburg, Junior, 24-7

 

Abilene Cowboys 

 

106 – #2 – Keyen Taplin, Sophomore, 29-6, Regional Champion

  • 2025, 3rd at 106

1st Rnd – Keyen Taplin (WBF :26) Kyle Johnson, Girard, Freshman, 16-16

Qtrs – vs Tommy Proctor, Winfield , Junior, 17-11

 

 

138 – #2 Noah Wuthnow,  Sophomore, 33-6, Regional 2nd

  • 2025 State Champ at 132

Match 4046 – Grant Eck, Andale, Freshman, 28-21

 

 

150 – #1 Murphy Randolph, Junior, 38-1, Regional Champ

  • 2024 State 2nd to Brock Johnson, Paola, at 126
  • 2025 State, 5th at 138

Match 4057 – Dakota Leverich, Frontenac, Sophomore, 26-14

 

 

157 – #4 Dayven Cuba, Junior, 33-8, Regional Champ

  • 2024 & 2025 State Qualifier

Match 4068 – Javid Corral, Holcomb, Senior, 29-11

 

175 – #2 Cael Casteel, Junior, 31-6, Regional Champ

  • 2025 State Qualifier

Match 4088 – Elijah Clobes, Eudora, Junior, 28-14

 

285 – Robert Collins, Freshman, 20-16, Regional 3rd

Match 4110 – #5 Josh Flanigan, Wamego, Senior, 23-7

 

2026 Chapman Lady Irish State Wrestling

 

110 – Kammi Hall, Freshman, Regional 8th

Match 17: Harper Holmes, Frontenac, Junior, 36-5

 

115 – Cambree Obermeyer, Sophomore, 33-5, Regional 2nd

2025

Match 20: Jaylin Reppert, Burlington

 

120 – Journey Kuntz, Freshman, Regional 8th

Match 33: #1 Autumn Wilson, Tonganoxie, Senior, 32-3

 

125 – #2 Alyssa Calovich, Senior, Regional Champ

Match 45: Maliya Collins, Louisburg, Junior, 21-11

 

155 – Montana Kayl, Junior, Regional 5th

Match 81: Natalie Peel, Wellsville, Senior, 33-12

 

 

170 – #3 Joy Rhines, Freshman, Regional Champ

Match 92: Lennox Dooley, Jeff West, Freshman, 24-12

 

 

190 – Faith Enger, Junior, Regional 4th

Match 101: Adalynn Hutto, Columbus, Sophomore, 29-10

 

 

2026 Chapman Irish State Wrestling

 

120 – #6 Levi Willman, Senior, Regional 3rd

  • 2025 – State Qualifier

1st Rnd – Levi Willman (TF 3:59) Colton Minick, Independence, Senior, 30-5

 

 

126 – Jeremiah Frey, Senior, Regional 3rd

Match 4030 – #4 Tucker Saferite, Rose Hill, Junior, 33-12

 

 

144 – Colton Bell, Junior, Regional Champion

Match 4052 – KyDane Kevon Loving, Iola, Sophomore, 30-11

 

 

150 – Audiel Becker, Junior, Regional 4th

Match 4060 – Trace Metcalf, Paola, Senior, 34-9

 

157 – Ian Sayers, Senior, Regional 4th

Match 4065 – #1 Thunder Page, Rose Hill, Sophomore, 38-2

 

 

165 – Gio Becker, Sophomore, Regional 4th

Match 4080 – #2 Bodhi Shay, Paola, Sophomore, 39-5