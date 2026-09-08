Victim in Hospital After Hit and Run

A pedestrian was left injured in a ditch after being hit by an SUV that left the scene on a road in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5th at 2:25 PM deputies responded to a report of a body in a ditch off the side of the highway on Country Club Road near Morris Drive.

An off-duty first responder was driving on Country Club Road when they noticed some items on the road that caught their attention. When they were looking at the items, they discovered a body in the ditch on the north side near a field.

The first responder got out and located a white male, unconscious in the ditch, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The first responder called 911.

The victim is identified as a 24-year-old white male from Norway. EMS transported him to the hospital in Salina. He was transferred to a Wichita hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) team responded to assist in the investigation.

Investigators believe the victim had been rollerblading on Country Club Road, heading west when he was struck by a vehicle also driving west. The vehicle left the scene.

While deputies were still on the scene another vehicle arrived, with the hit and run driver in it.

An 82-year-old female said she had been driving a 2013 Ford Edge SUV going west on Country Club Road. She stated that she thought she hit something, turned around to check the area, but didn’t see anything so she continued her drive home.

The investigation in still ongoing. No arrest or citation has been made.

The victim remains in serious condition in Wichita.