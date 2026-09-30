Rolling Hills Zoo Earns Accreditation

Rolling Hills Zoo is among 30 organizations earning accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

According to the independent Accreditation Commission, they evaluated 33 facility applications. Of those, 30 facilities were granted accreditation, and three were denied.

“We are incredibly proud of the facilities that have earned AZA accreditation this fall, and are pleased to welcome four new members,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “Each new member was part of AZA’s Pathway Toward Membership Program. Their success demonstrates how this program helps organizations prepare to meet AZA’s rigorous accreditation standards.”

The following facilities earned AZA accreditation:

Akron Zoological Park – Akron, Ohio.

Albuquerque Biological Park – Albuquerque, N.M.

Aquarium du Québec – Québec City, QC, Canada.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory – Saint Paul, Minn.

Cosley Zoo – Wheaton, Ill.

Ellen Trout Zoo – Lufkin, Texas.

Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park – Idaho Falls, Idaho.

John Ball Zoo – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium – Kansas City, Mo.

Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari – Ashland, Neb.

Lehigh Valley Zoo – Schnecksville, Pa.

Montréal Biodôme – Montréal, QC, Canada.

Mystic Aquarium – Mystic, Conn.

National Aviary – Pittsburgh, Pa.

North Carolina Zoo – Asheboro, N.C.

Oregon Zoo – Portland, Ore.

Orlando Science Center – Orlando, Fla.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – Toronto, Canada.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden – Columbia, S.C.

Rolling Hills Zoo – Salina, Kan.

Saginaw Children’s Zoo – Saginaw, Mich.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo – Gainesville, Fla.

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium – Concord, N.C.

Seoul Zoo – Gwacheon, South Korea

Sequoia Park Zoo – Eureka, Calif.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center – Holderness, N.H.

Western North Carolina Nature Center – Asheville, N.C.

Zoo de Granby – Granby, QC, Canada.

ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park – Hershey, Pa.

Reflecting the rigor of AZA’s standards and the accountability of its accreditation process, the following applications for accreditation were denied:

Baylor University Bear Habitat – Waco, Texas.

Indianapolis Zoological Society, Inc. – Indianapolis, Ind.

Wildlife Safari – Winston, Ore.

Any existing member denied accreditation has 30 days to appeal its denial to the AZA Board of Directors.

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing, veterinary care, staff training, educational programs, conservation efforts, financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-increasing standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities are required to complete this rigorous and comprehensive accreditation process every five years.

As a result of these accreditation decisions, there are now 255 AZA-accredited facilities in 12 countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visit .