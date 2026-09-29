Monster Truck Event Returning

Monster trucks are headed back to Salina and ready to roar. Marshall Motor Company will celebrate its 21st monster truck event this Saturday.

According to Marshall, the Annual Monster Truck Event is Saturda from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3550 S. 9th Street in Salina .

Now in its 21st year, the free family event once again features Hall Brothers Racing, one of the nation’s premier monster truck racing teams, sponsored by Ram Trucks. Fans can get an up-close look at the legendary RAMINATOR and RAMUNITION monster trucks before watching the trucks take over the lot for the popular 3 p.m. car-crushing finale.

Throughout the day, guests can experience a monster truck ride for just $5 per person, with rides available except during the 3 p.m. crush event. Best of all, 100% of monster truck ride proceeds benefit the Salina Marine Detachment’s Christmas Marine Toy Box, helping provide Christmas gifts for area children. Admission to the event is free.

Guests can also enjoy food from Amanda’s Bakery, with an additional Loaded Tea vendor and more!

“Twenty-one years ago, we started this event with a simple idea: bring families together, give kids a day they’ll remember and do something good for our community,” said Larry Marshall, owner of Marshall Motor Company. “There’s nothing better than seeing the excitement on a child’s face when those monster trucks come to life. And knowing that every ride helps the Marines make Christmas a little brighter for local children makes the day even more meaningful. We’re grateful to be part of this community, and this event is one small way we can say thank you.”