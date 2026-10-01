Dakota Hogan Named Sliders Field Manager for 2027

Picture courtesy of Lisa Morris

The Salina Sliders are pleased to announce Salina native Dakota Hogan as their field manager for the 2027 season. He served as an assistant on the Sliders staff last season.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to become the next Sliders Field Manager,” said Hogan. “After serving as an assistant coach with the organization last year, I’m grateful to be back and have the chance to take on this role. I’m looking forward to getting to work, developing our players, building a great team culture, and making this a season we can all be proud of.”

Hogan was a four-year letter winner and team captain at Salina Central High School before continuing his playing career at Highland Community College where he again served as a team captain in his two seasons.

He has significantly impacted Salina’s baseball community coaching the Salina Spikes 2026 team to an overall record of 111-26 and achieved a 30-2 record as Head Coach during the summer of 2026, while also helping the Spikes organization achieve a 100% college commitment rate.

“We are extremely excited to announce Dakota as our field manager for the 2027 season,” said Sliders General Manager, Jacob Simpson. “Dakota has a deep baseball background and strong ties to the Salina community, stemming from his playing days with the Salina Spikes and his successful high school and college career here in the state of Kansas.”

“He’s a young and upcoming coach who has an early track record of success leading the 2026 Salina Spikes team to an amazing record and proving as a top assistant in the DBL last season for the Sliders. We are confident Coach Hogan is the perfect guy to lead and develop our young men as they continue to chase their dreams of playing professional baseball.”

Hogan currently serves as an assistant coach at Missouri State University–West Plains. With experience as both a player and coach at multiple levels, Hogan brings a strong background in player development and a passion for helping athletes reach their goals.

The Sliders were founding members of the Diamond Baseball League (DBL) which recently completed it’s first season of play. The DBL is a top tier collegiate summer baseball league focusing on providing an experience that mirrors the fun of a minor league baseball event for fans, sponsors, and players.