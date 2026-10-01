Threats in Restaurant, Hospital Prompt Arrest

A man was arrested following incidents in a downtown Salina restaurant and the hospital in Salina.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 10:00 PM, officers responded to YaYa’s , 251 S. Santa Fe, in reference to an intoxicated disorderly subject.

Contact was made with employees who advised a subject, identified as Justin Trusty (36), had entered the business already intoxicated. When an employee told Trusty to leave, which he refused and ended up pushing an employee and acted like he was going to strike the employee.

Officers arrived and took Trusty into custody without incident. Trusty was then taken to the hospital to be cleared for the jail.

While at the hospital, Trusty threatened to strike and kill officers.

He was eventually booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Criminal Threat, Battery, Assault, Criminal Trespass, Assault of LEO, and Disorderly Conduct.