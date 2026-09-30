Honored For Caring

An area woman is being honored for her dedication to hospice care.

Meadowlark Hospice is proud to announce that Karla Bohling has been named a Kansas Home Care & Hospice Hero, recognizing her extraordinary commitment to bringing comfort, warmth and lasting memories to hospice patients and their families through her handmade quilts.

Bohling was nominated for the award by Meadowlark Hospice in recognition of the nearly 100 quilts

she and a quilting group at her church have created and donated to hospice patients over the past several years.

For Karla, the journey began with a single quilt and a story she could not forget.

After retiring, Karla and her husband purchased a quilting machine from an elderly woman. During

the process of transferring the machine to Karla, the woman passed away. Among her belongings was a quilt she had received from the hospice organization that cared for her.

That quilt had become a treasured heirloom for the woman’s daughters. It had covered their mother

during her final days and had become a tangible connection to her life and the memories their family shared. After her passing, the daughters struggled over who would receive the quilt because of the deep sentimental value it held.

The experience made a lasting impression on Karla.

She decided to put her quilting talent to work for hospice patients. Karla chose Meadowlark Hospice as the recipient of her quilts, hoping to give other families the opportunity to create similar memories.

What began as a personal act of kindness has grown into a remarkable community effort.

Karla eventually established a quilting group through her church, inspiring others to join her mission.

Between quilts made by Karla and those created by the group, nearly 100 Meadowlark Hospice patients have received handmade quilts made specifically with them in mind.

The quilting group uses donated fabric whenever possible, with a fund helping cover the cost of batting and other materials. Each quilt is thoughtfully designed, with Karla and the group considering patterns, colors, and the person who will eventually receive it.

“We get so excited when Karla calls to tell us she is coming to make a delivery,” Meadowlark

Hospice Director Amy Burr shared. “She and her husband bring the quilts, and we get to see each one

spread out and hear the story behind it; why a particular pattern was chosen, why certain colors were used and the hopes and dreams they have for the person who will receive it.”

Those stories are part of what makes Karla’s gift so meaningful.

The quilts represent countless hours of work, but they also represent compassion, generosity, and a willingness to use one’s talents to serve others during some of life’s most difficult moments.

“Karla has a true servant’s heart,” said Burr. “She has found a beautiful way to use her talent to make a difference in the life of someone facing limited days. These quilts carry stories, love and comfort. They are a precious gift from a thoughtful woman who has made an incredible difference for our patients and families.”

The Kansas Home Care & Hospice Hero Award recognizes individuals whose generosity and service make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients, families and the communities they serve.

Meadowlark Hospice is honored to celebrate Karla Bohling as a Kansas Home Care & Hospice Hero and grateful for the lasting impact she has made through every stitch, every quilt and every act of kindness.

Her quilts will continue to provide warmth and comfort to hospice patients, while serving as areminder that even during life’s final chapter, there are opportunities to create something beautiful that families can carry with them long after the quilt is delivered.