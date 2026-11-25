Pictured left to right- Regan Duran, Reese Heinrich and Shauna Smith

GYPSUM — Shauna Smith has nothing against her underclassmen.

In fact, for the past few years they have helped sustain her Southeast of Saline girls basketball program. Bringing the younger players along slowly has not been an option.

So, as she prepares for her 11th season as Southeast coach, Smith is understandably excited at the prospect of a starting lineup populated entirely by juniors and seniors. Make that one senior.

Head coach Shauna Smith

“I feel like we’re not having to rely on bringing a really young kid in and have high expectations of them,” Smith said of a Trojans team that will lean heavily on a battle-tested junior class when they open their 2026-27 season Tuesday at Halstead. “I think we finally have a big group of juniors that are playing for us, so that’s kind of nice.

“This is the first time in a long time that I’ve not had a freshman that’s going to probably come in and be a scorer for us.”

Returning starter Regan Duran, the team’s lone senior, likes what she has seen so far.

Senior Regan Duran

“We’re bringing back a lot,” she said. “We lost two of our starters, but we have a good I’m confident in our team and our coaching.

“It’s a great program, and being a senior, I can really see that and how hard work is going to pay off this year. It really helps that we were young (last year), because I’ve been playing with these girls for three years now.”

Duran, who averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds last year, is joined by juniors Kyiah Samuelson and Reese Heinrich, both of whom started as freshmen. Samuelson led the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game with 4.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, while point guard Heinrich contributed 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

Heinrich, a disruptive defender and 5-foot-2, shares Duran’s optimism.

“We are so hard working, and we all trust each other, and that’s really all you need in a team,” she said. “And we have a lot of people coming back and a good freshman class coming in.”

Also back for their junior seasons are Taryn Goetz, a top contributor off the bench who averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds last year, and Hannah Thiel. And the Trojans added some size and experience in 5-10 junior transfer Norah Mooney, who averaged 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds last year for Russell.

“We have a couple of posts that are kind of mid-sized,” Smith said of Mooney and 5-10 sophomore Vada Durfee, who logged valuable minutes last year as a freshman. “We don’t have a 6-footer, but we’ve got some girls that they’ll get in and ban around and play a little bigger.

“But one of the things that we try to do is get up and down the court. We want to get up into our defense.”

No one embodies the defensive philosophy more than Heinrich.

Junior Reese Heinrich

“We want to be relentless,” Heinrich said. “We want every single loose ball. It’s not a 50-50 ball, it’s like a 90-10 ball.

“We are always the first ones to dive on the court and our coach talks a lot about no matter how tired you are, you’re still giving 100%.”

The Trojans have three proven perimeter shooters in Samuelson, Heinrich and Goetz, but Smith would like to see them be more aggressive overall on the offensive end.

“I’m hoping we do a better job this year of getting to the basket,” Smith said. “Last year I thought we settled for a lot of threes, which I want to shoot threes, but I thought we just settled sometimes.”

After traveling to Halstead on Tuesday, the Trojans return home the following Friday to face Hesston, the team that knocked them out in last year’s sub-state final.

“No one took that loss harder than we did, for sure,” Heinrich said. “We went deep last year, but we want to go to state. We want to get in that extra week.”

Southeast last advanced to state in 2022, falling by a point in the first round to eventual champion Goodland. Duran would like nothing better than to end the drought in her final season.

“I think we can do it,” she said. “But whatever happens is going to be what happens, and I’m going to be proud of my team and my efforts — my four years — no matter what.”