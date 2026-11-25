Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends, share a meal and enjoy the holiday. But with more people in the kitchen and on the road, it’s also an important time to keep safety in mind.

Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires, and millions of Americans are expected to travel by car over the holiday weekend. With that in mind, the American Red Cross offers simple steps to help you and your loved ones stay safe.

Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips

Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop or oven. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove or oven.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keep things like potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels and curtains away from the stove and other hot appliances.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby. Consider keeping one in the kitchen and make sure you know how to use it.

Take extra precautions when frying a turkey. Keep outdoor turkey fryers away from your home, garage and other structures. Place the fryer on a flat, stable surface, and make sure the turkey is completely thaw ed before cooking.

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Plan Ahead and Stay Alert

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of year for highway travel. Follow these five tips before and during your drive:

Check your vehicle. Make sure your car is in good condition before a long trip, including the tires, brakes, lights and fluid levels.

Know the forecast and plan your route. Check weather and road conditions before leaving and along your route. Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming, and share travel plans with a family member or friend.

Pack emergency supplies. Keep an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in your vehicle.

Drive safely. Always wear your seatbelt, follow the speed limits and never drive while impaired.

Stay focused and well rested. Avoid distractions like cell phones, take breaks during long drives and switch drivers when possible. If you’re too tired to drive safely, pull over somewhere safe and rest.

More Ways to Stay Safe This Holiday Season

A little preparation can go a long way toward helping you enjoy a safe holiday with the people who matter most.

Visit the Red Cross holiday safety page for more tips to help you prepare for the season.

You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app for safety tips and customizable weather alerts for your home, your loved ones’ communities and places you plan to visit.