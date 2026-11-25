Holiday spirit was in full swing Tuesday morning at the Kansas governor’s mansion, compliments of an Abilene tree farm. Cedar Crest welcomed its annual Christmas tree delivery, with Chris Seets and Chris’ Tree Lodge supplying the centerpiece tree that anchored the seasonal celebration ahead of Thanksgiving.

Provided by Chris’ Tree Lodge, the showcase tree brought classic holiday warmth and signature Kansas-grown charm to the grounds. Seets’ contribution helped set the festive tone for the morning gathering, turning the delivery into an early holiday highlight for those on hand.

Joining the celebration were Vicki and Cynthina Andrews of Sibleyville Farms, who contributed a handcrafted wreath to pair with the centerpiece greenery.

The morning also featured a special milestone tribute to Dave Bruton of the Kansas State Forestry Division, honored for 35 years of dedicated service to the annual tradition and to forestry across the Sunflower State. His decades of commitment have helped celebrate Kansas growers while promoting healthy forests and holiday traditions statewide.