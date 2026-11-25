There are plenty of tools available to aid in holiday travel.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding motorists about the latest travel tools available through KanDrive, a one-stop resource for real-time road and weather conditions that are available 24/7.

According to the agency, Since 2009, KanDrive.gov has provided motorists with real-time travel information such as road conditions, closures, construction updates, traffic camera feeds and detour information, with users able to sign up for route specific information.

Many motorists may not be aware of the KanDrive website/mobile app features that they can access with an updated phone or a newer vehicle. Others may not have explored KanDrive in a while. Either way, now is a great time for Kansans to check out the website or install the mobile app and practice with tools designed to improve travel safety, especially before winter weather begins.

The newest KanDrive features were developed as part of the U.S. 83 Advanced Technology Project, which extends from the southern Finney County line to the northern Thomas County line. While some KanDrive enhancements are corridor-specific to U.S. 83, most are available for use statewide.

Available features include:

Plow Locations Tool allowing users to see snowplow locations on all state highways

Roadway camera views

Ability to report incidents in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Hands-free voice incident reporting through Apple CarPlay

High wind/weather and slow-moving hands-free vehicle alerts

Expanded work zone updates

Enhanced detour information

Integration with Alexa-enabled devices

Road condition alerts, which can be especially utilized for winter weather

Oversized truck location mapping (U.S. 83 Corridor only)

KanDrive has logged over 4 million web sessions and 2 million app sessions on iOS and Android since the U.S. 83 enhancements were released two years ago.

For more information about the KanDrive features available and the U.S. 83 Advanced Technology Project, visit https://www.ksdot.gov/us-83-kandrive.