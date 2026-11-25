Team picture courtesy of Inter-State Studios

Four essential traits define a Marty Wendel program: character, discipline, toughness and energy.

The Cougars are expected to demonstrate good character both on and off the court, remain disciplined in their assignments, compete with toughness regardless of the opponent and bring the energy necessary to compete every possession.

During the first week of practice, South’s newest head coach began installing his system and reinforcing the same traits that fueled his turnaround at Ell-Saline and helped establish five years of success with the Cardinals at the Class 2A level.

Wendel arrived at Ell-Saline in 2020 and quickly began changing the trajectory of the program. After taking over a team coming off a winless season, he guided the Cardinals to four consecutive winning seasons.

His final season in 2025 was among his most memorable, as Ell-Saline finished third at the state tournament while setting a tournament record for most points scored in a single game with 109.

Wendel’s accomplishments also include three consecutive substate championship appearances, the development of multiple all-league and all-state players and multiple Coach of the Year nominations at the Class 2A level.

For Wendel, an exciting challenge awaits him with moving to the 5A level and facing the ever-challenging AVCTL Div I.

Head coach Marty Wendel

“The teams we’re facing, they’re going to have guys that can go play at the division two or division one level,” Wendel said on the biggest adjustments of moving to the 5A level.

“The speed and the physicality are going to be a huge change, but something I’m excited for and it’s a good opportunity to see where I’m at as a coach.”

Wendel’s first impression of his new team, which includes just three players who got consistent varsity minutes a year ago, is that they are ready to compete.

“They battle, they play hard, and they do what I ask of them,” Wendel said.

Those players coming back with varsity experience are seniors Kobie Henley, Caden Stauffer and Sacred Heart transfer Noah Hines.

Henley returns after his most productive season where he was asked to do a little bit of everything. As the lone returning starter from last year’s team, Henley comes off averaging 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Caden Stauffer’s impact on the court far outweighed his statistical impact. As a junior, Stauffer scored just 37 points and made two 3-pointers but always provided energy and a willingness to defend.

A multi-year starter at Sacred Heart, Noah Hines brings valuable varsity experience to the Cougars, but like his new head coach, he’ll be adjusting to Class 5A competition.

Senior Noah Hines

During his time at Sacred Heart, Hines faced Wendel’s Ell-Saline teams and followed his success from afar. Now working together, Hines believes he and his new head coach will be a great fit.

“I feel like me and him [Coach Wendel] will have a great relationship,” Hines said. “Especially since he’s watched a ton of film and seen what I can do at Sacred Heart so I trust he’ll put me in the right spots here at South.”

Hines has maintained a coachable mindset as he learns the new system, while remaining open to using his versatility wherever the Cougars need him most.

“I’m a guy that can get us a bucket, be an outlet in transition but most of all I want to be a guy that the team trusts,” said Hines.

As the season approaches, South’s coaching staff continues to get a sense of what their group will have to do well to win games.

Coach Wendel acknowledged the Cougars will have to fight to rebound against teams with more size.

“We have to rebound the heck out of the ball,” Wendel said. “We can’t just give up on it and say we’re undersized.”

Offensively the Cougars will look to play fast and find easy baskets in transition.

“The biggest thing offensively is going to be our tempo and our willingness to get out in transition,” Wendel added.

South’s season begins on Friday, December 4 against McPherson.