Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Historic Seelye Mansion

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with an elegant dinner at the Historic Seelye Mansion this year, on Friday, February 14. An exclusive event offers couples a unique opportunity to enjoy a romantic evening in one of Abilene’s most treasured historic landmarks.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, doors open at 6:30 PM, with a plated dinner served at 7:00 PM. The menu, catered by Lucinda Kohman, includes a baby spinach and strawberry salad, Parmesan Chicken, Stuffed Flank Steak, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, a dinner roll, and a Valentine chocolate dessert. Wine and champagne will be provided at each table, set with the mansion’s beautiful Haviland China. Guests will also be serenaded by a member of the Salina Symphony.

Each table will feature a long-stemmed rose and chocolate favors for guests to take home. Seating is limited to 40, ensuring an intimate atmosphere. Proceeds from the evening will support the preservation of the Historic Seelye Mansion.

Mary Jean Eisenhower, Board Member of the Historic Seelye Foundation Board, emphasized the importance of the event. “The Seelye Mansion holds a special place in Abilene’s history and this Valentine’s dinner is a wonderful way for people to experience its elegance while helping ensure its legacy for future generations,” said Eisenhower.

Tickets are $150 per couple. For reservations, call 785-263-1084.