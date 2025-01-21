Police Arrest Teenager Connected to Motel Incident

Authorities arrest a suspect that was connected to a motel incident.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Sunday, January 19th, authorities received a report of a male suspect who was known to have committed a probation violation in the 800 block of N. 4th. When officers arrived, the suspect ran away but was seized in the 800 block of N. Sante Fe.

Police arrested, 19-year old Sevijon Davis. It was determined that Davis was wearing the clothing that matched, one of the three men who had threatened a motel employee from the Airliner Motel on 781 N. Broadway.

Davis is facing charges of two counts of criminal threat, flee and elude, interference with Law Enforcement and for the probation violation warrant.

The investigation is ongoing for the initial motel incident that occurred on Saturday, January 18th.