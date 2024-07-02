Two-Vehicle Crash, Non-Life Threatening Injuries Reported

A two-vehicle crash occurred July 1st at 2:03 pm, on the Water Well and Hedville roads.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, a 2018 Chevy Impala going east collided with a 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck going west.

Undersheriff Melander says, the road had no median line and the cars were driving up a hill with no sight of oncoming traffic.

The driver of the 2018 Impala was 44-year old Salina woman, Sarah Mills. The driver of the 2009 Dodge Ram was 36-year old Saline County man, Alex Bacon.

Bacon suffered no injuries, and Mills was transported to Salina Regional with non-life threatening injuries.