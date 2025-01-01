Two Hurt While Fleeing Law Enforcment

A Salina man was one of two people injured when they crashed while fleeing law enforcment on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Liberty driven by 17-year-old Joshua McCulloch of Junction City was traveling northbound on Granite Road in Clay County, fleeing law enforcement. He lost control, veered right off the road, and overcorrected. The Jeep then went left and crossed the road and into a field. It rolled in the field approximately 4-6 times ejecting the driver.

The driver and a passenger, identified as 21-year-old Qwa’Driques Dotson of Salina were both transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in Clay County on Granite Road .75 miles South of 4th Road.