UPDATE: Trump Salina Rally Back On

Times for the rally featuring President Donald Trump in Salina have been announced.

According to the Kansas Republican Party’s event page, here is the schedule:

Doors Open : 03:30 PM

03:30 PM Program Starts: 05:30 PM

President Speaks: 7:00 PM

The venue is the same, Hangar 509 at the Salina Regional Airport, 2734 Arnold Court.

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ORIGINAL:

After cancelling it on Thursday, a rally in Salina featuring President Donald Trump is back on. It has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Officials tell KSAL News the President is scheduled to speak at 2:00. Other specific details were still being finalized.

The President was initially scheduled to speak at noon on Saturday in Salina, but that event was canceled in lieu of what Republican Party national officials said instead would be a “tele-rally” to support Senator Roger Marshall, Ty Masterson, and Kansas Republicans ahead of November 3.

The rally comes just two days before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. It will be President Trump’s second rally in Kansas within a couple of weeks. He hosted a similar event in park City on October 19. Vice President JD Vance also hosted a rally in Kansas, in Topeka, on October 26.