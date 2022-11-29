Salina, KS

Troopers Worked Three Fatal Crashes

Todd PittengerNovember 29, 2022

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers had a very busy Thanksgiving Weekend.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.

According to the agency,  troopers worked three fatal crashes over the holiday reporting period. Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Marion and Harvey.

Fatal Crash Friday Afternoon 

Fatal Crash Saturday Night

Fatal Crash Sunday Morning 

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2020 and 2021.

Enforcement Data202020212022
DUI Arrests171529
Speed Citations101914301087
Speed Warnings9341012937
Safety Belt Citations9010388
Safety Belt Warnings8912
Safety Belt Teen Citations282
Safety Belt Teen Warnings010
Child Restraint Citations171513
Motorist Assist801816931
Crash Data202020212022
Fatal DUI Related Crashes001
DUI Related Fatalities001
Non-DUI Related Crashes002
Non-DUI Related Fatalities004

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Fatal Crash Friday Afternoon

Fatal Crash Saturday Night

Fatal Crash Sunday Morning

