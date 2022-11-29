Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers had a very busy Thanksgiving Weekend.
The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.
According to the agency, troopers worked three fatal crashes over the holiday reporting period. Fatal crashes occurred in the following counties: Marion and Harvey.
Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2020 and 2021.
|Enforcement Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|DUI Arrests
|17
|15
|29
|Speed Citations
|1019
|1430
|1087
|Speed Warnings
|934
|1012
|937
|Safety Belt Citations
|90
|103
|88
|Safety Belt Warnings
|8
|9
|12
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|2
|8
|2
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|1
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|17
|15
|13
|Motorist Assist
|801
|816
|931
|Crash Data
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|1
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|1
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|4