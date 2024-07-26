Tips Sought in Transformer Theft

Tips are sought in a case involving a pole mounted transformer. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say between Wednesday, July 3rd and Monday, July 8th, a theft occurred at Border States Electrical, 1320 Armory Road. It was determined during this time, someone cut through a fence and removed a pole mounted transformer from the area. The transformer was then taken into a wooded area near the business and disassembled in an effort to remove copper wiring from inside.

Total loss was valued at $1200.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. Surface, case 2024-20812.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.