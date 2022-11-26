Salina, KS

Three Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 26, 2022

A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver and a passenger in the van were both killed. They are identified as:

  • 52-year-old Charlotte Cole-  Driver – from Moundridge, Kansas
  • 19-year-old Jessica Schmidt – Passenger – from Fruitland, Idaho

A passenger in the car was also killed. She is identified as 85-year-old Wanda Richmond from Marion. The driver and another passenger in the car were both injured and transported by EMS to the hospital in Marion. They are identified as:

  • 36-year-old Rebecca Young – Driver- Suspected Minor Injury – from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
  • 58-year-old Ramona Richmond – Passenger- Suspected Serious Injury – from Salina, Kansas

The crash happened at around 1:30 Friday afternoon at the junction of US 56 and K 256 Highways near Marion.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

