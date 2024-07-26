Love Those Cars at Ledsled

Every picture tells a story and every car at the Ledsled Spectacular has an owner(s) with a love story to tell.

Chris and Debbie Ballinger of Wichita own three Fastback ‘babies’ they love to share at car shows.

This weekend they brought their 1969 Shelby GT 500. The couple met in 1980 and discovered collecting Fastbacks was a fun hobby they enjoyed doing together. Maybe next year they’ll show off the 1967 Shelby GT or their 1965 Mustang Fastback.

Oakdale Park in Salina is the place to experience classic car culture this weekend. Kustom Kemps of America President Jerry Titus says over 2,000 custom cars are in town to drag race, show off and act as the center piece for conversations of like-minded automobile enthusiasts.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is planned for Saturday night. It will feature Trent Smith, portraying a young Elvis, and his band. The concert will be at 8:00 in the theatre at the Temple in Downtown Salina.