A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving an all terrain vehicle near Marion late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Seth Mader of Hillsboro was operating a Yamaha ATV, headed west on a rural road. He failed to negotiate a curve, left the road, and crashed into a ditch.

Mader, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:00 Saturday night, on a rural road approximately two miles southeast of Marion.