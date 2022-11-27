Salina, KS

Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135

Todd PittengerNovember 27, 2022

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The driver of the car, identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty from Wichita, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the van, identified as 50-year-old Christian Walker from San Francisco, California, suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at 12:09 AM Sunday on I 135 at milepost 29.3, a half mile South of US 50 Highway, in Harvey County.

