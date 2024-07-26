VIDEO: Sundown Cruise of Cool Cars

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 44th KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. On a hot summer evening crowds lined Downtown Salina to watch the cars as they roared though town on a “Sunset Cruise”.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-entry numbers are up this year, at around 2,000. He anticipates a record number of cars to be parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is planned for Saturday night. It will feature Trent Smith, portraying a young Elvis, and his band. The concert will be at 8:00 in the theatre at the Temple in Downtown Salina.

Candy Clark will meet and greet fans during the car show. She is best known for her role as Debbie Dunham in the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and her role as Mary Lou in the 1976 film “The Man Who Fell to Earth”.

The 2024 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 26th – July 28th, beginning at 9:00 each day.

CLICK FOR SUNDOWN CRUISE VIDEO 1

CLICK FOR SUNDOWN CRUISE VIDEO 2