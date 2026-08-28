Tips Sought in Break-In Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips involving break-ins and a theft at a rural propert. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

According to the agency, on August 10th between approximately 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., a white RAM truck was captured on video entering the property located at 2388 E K4 Highway. The truck stopped near two construction trailers parked in the driveway of the residence. An unknown male, dressed entirely in black, was observed exiting the truck.

The male forced entry into the first construction trailer by prying open a side entry door, causing approximately $2,500 in damage. Once inside, the male stole numerous hand and

power tools.

The male then attempted to force entry into the second construction trailer. Although entry was unsuccessful, approximately $500 in damage was caused to the side entry door.

The male also attempted to gain entry into the residence by prying on a window. Entry into the residence was unsuccessful; however, approximately $1,000 in damage was caused to the window.

The total estimated loss, including stolen hand and power tools and damage to the trailers and residence, is in excess of $32,000.

The unknown male then left the property in the white RAM truck.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.