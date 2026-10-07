Tickets, Workshop Registration Still Open For Unique Cancer Event

Tickets are still available for a special event in Salina that integrates professional dance, music, and community workshops to support cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

The Arts & Healing Collective, in partnership with Theatre Salina and Salina Arts & Humanities, reminds the public that tickets are on sale now and workshop registration is still open for the upcoming community residency featuring the Owen/Cox Dance Group (Kansas City, MO) and their multidisciplinary production, Collective: Our Stories of Cancer. Two public performances will be held this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre Salina.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, developed through narratives shared by people impacted by cancer, Collective: Our Stories of Cancer is a one-hour performance that uses movement, music, and spoken-word to express the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of living with and beyond illness. The work was created in collaboration with members of Gilda’s Club Kansas City and is intentionally designed to reflect the voices of patients, survivors, caregivers, and loved ones, as a hopeful piece that does not shy away from difficulty, while emphasizing support, self-advocacy, and hope.

“Cancer touches nearly every family,” said Colleen Marrs, community member and cancer survivor. “This residency creates space for connection and reflection, alongside performing arts experiences that can complement care and strengthen community resilience.”

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Tickets to Performances

What: Collective: Our Stories of Cancer

Collective: Our Stories of Cancer When: October 9–10, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

October 9–10, 2026, Where: Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Ave., Salina, KS 67401

Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Ave., Salina, KS 67401 Tickets: $20 adults / $10 students

Purchase: https://salinatheatre.com/tickets/ or call (785) 827-3033

Workshops (Saturday, Oct. 10)

Owen/Cox company members and Collective creatives will offer dance and music workshops for community members on Saturday, October 10. Workshops are designed for a range of experience levels and invite participants into the creative process.

Cost: FREE!

Workshop details & registration: https://theatresalina.ludus.com/form.php?form_id=20558

Accessibility

For accessibility accommodations, please contact the Theatre Salina box office at (785) 827-3033.

About Owen/Cox Dance Group

Owen/Cox Dance Group is an ensemble of dancers and musicians dedicated to collaborative new work. Founded in 2006 by dancer/choreographer Jennifer Owen (Russian State Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, Kansas City Ballet) and composer Brad Cox (2010 Charlotte Street Generative Performing Artist Award), the company is recognized for artistic excellence and for building creative partnerships with arts, educational, cultural, and social service organizations.

Why This Project Matters

In north-central Kansas, more than 10,000 people rely on cancer treatment services provided by Salina Regional Health Center, the Cancer Treatment Center of Kansas, and other healthcare providers. The physical and emotional burden associated with cancer treatment can be significant, and patients and caregivers often experience isolation, stress, anxiety, and fatigue. This project responds to a clear community need by integrating professional performing arts and participatory workshops into a supportive community framework—expanding opportunities for connection, reflection, and resilience.

Special Thanks

This project is made possible with support from the Salina Regional Health Foundation – Tammy Walker Cancer Center, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Theatre Salina, and Salina Arts & Humanities. Additional underwriting support comes from individuals and businesses in Salina and the surrounding region.

About the Arts & Healing Collective

The Arts & Healing Collective is a group of cultural organizations, citizens, and cancer survivors who believe in the positive impact the arts can have on health and healing. The Collective is seeking healthcare partners to serve as advocates and advisors as new ways to integrate arts and healing are explored. More information is available online at https://www.facebook.com/artsandhealingcollective