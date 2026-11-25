The Salina Salvation Army served up its community Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday evening, with a new layout out front and 1,000 hot meals ready to go.

Rather than routing lines behind the building in the back alley, organizers shifted distribution to the front of the facility along North Santa Fe so traffic flows more easily and cars and the building stay protected.

Captain Luke Hursh told KSAL News The first person in line arrived around 2 p.m., later than usual, and serving runs until 5:30 p.m., with anyone in line by that cutoff getting a meal.

Volunteers from across Salina pitched in to help serve the meal. Among them was a woman who recently experienced a fire and wanted to give back to the community.

Local businesses also pitched in to make the dinner happen:

GL Hewitt was on site helping out.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center provided warmers to keep food hot after cooking until it was served.

Dillons supplied bags for the meals.

Frito-Lay donated chips being handed out with the meals this year.

Alongside the dinner, Hursh noted two major seasonal programs are active, with a deadline approaching for one:

Red Kettle Campaign: Currently running behind last year’s pace by roughly $3,000 toward a $70,000 goal, with three or more bell-ringing shifts out of every nine to 10 spots still needing volunteers. Proceeds help fund year-round programs and keep the lights on.

Angel Tree: Nearly 400 children are signed up, and angels are out at Sam’s Club and Walmart. Unwrapped gifts—along with the angel tag so staff can match them to the right child—are due back by December 7 at 1137 N. Santa Fe or at the pickup locations.

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