Three Men Attempt to Trespass Motel Room, One Man Arrested

One of three men were arrested, after attempting to trespass a motel room and threatening an employee.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Saturday January 18th, three males were attempting to get into a room without a key card at the Airliner Motel on 781 N. Broadway. Allegedly, a male employee confronted the trio and questioned what they were doing. The men told him they were “locked out of their room,” but he told them they were not registered to a room.

The trio then left the motel, before threatening to harm the employee. The employee called police, gave descriptions of them and stated to believe that one of the suspects was armed. When officers arrived they observed a man matching the description of one of the suspects. The suspect took off running and hid under a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th.

Authorities located and arrested the suspect, 26-year old Gunnerkye Rairden without incident. Police detected a 9mm handgun and marijuana on Rairden. He is facing charges of:

Interference with Law Enforcement

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Criminal threat

Police are searching for the other two male suspects.