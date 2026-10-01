PREP – HOA Fall Week 6 Recap

Sterling remains atop the Heart of America 2026 football standings after scoring a 91-0 victory against Sedgwick on Friday and remaining undefeated on the season with a 4-0, 4-0 record.

Ell-Saline earned its first victory of the season on Friday, defeating WaKeeney 34-14.

Inman defeated Hutchinson Trinity 44-6 in the other intra-HOA football contest on Friday while Bennington lost 60-12 against Lincoln, Marion lost 28-0 against Chaparral, Moundridge lost 42-12 against Conway Springs and Remington lost 33-0 against Hillsboro.

The Inman Lady Teutons currently lead the HOA volleyball standings with a 21-3, 10-1 record while Moundridge is in 2nd with a 19-5, 7-1 record and Sedgwick is in 3rd with a 15-10, 6-2 record. Ell-Saline is currently in 6th place with a 17-12, 4-6 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 2-0 on Thursday in the Remington Quad as they defeated Remington 2-0 and Wichita Classical 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs went 3-2 on Saturday in the Wakefield tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 2-0, Peabody-Burns 2-0 and Pike Valley 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Clifton-Clyde, and 2-0 against Randolph-Blue Valley. The Lady Bulldogs swept Sterling 2-0, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team lost 60-12 against Lincoln on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team went 1-1 on Thursday in the Remington Quad as they defeated Remington 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Wichita Classical. The Lady Cardinals went 3-2 on Saturday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Remington 2-1, Central Christian 2-0, and Southern Coffey County 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 against Flint Hills, and 2-0 against Wichita Classical. The Lady Cardinals got swept 2-0, 2-1 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team earned its first win of the season on Friday, defeating WaKeeney 34-14.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team split a pair of HOA matches on Thursday, defeating Hutchinson Trinity 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Inman. The Lady Warriors swept Central Christian 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Hesston 3-0 on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Wichita Homeschool 8-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team lost two HOA matches on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Berean Academy and 2-1 against Marion. The Lady Celtics went 1-2 on Saturday in the Herington tournament. The Lady Celtics defeated Council Grove 2-0. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Sacred Heart and 2-0 against Rural Vista. … The Celtic football team lost 44-6 against Inman on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team won two HOA matches on Thursday, defeating Berean Academy 2-0 and Marion 2-0. The Lady Teutons swept Ell-Saline 2-0, 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Teuton football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 44-6 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 0-2 on Thursday in the Berean Academy Quad, losing 2-0 against Inman and 2-1 against Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Warriors got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Warrior football team lost 28-0 against Chaparral on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 2-0 on Thursday in the Sterling Quad as they defeated Sedgwick 2-0 and Central Christian 2-0. … The Wildcat football team lost 42-12 against Conway Springs on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost 2 HOA matches on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Bennington and 2-0 against Ell-Saline. The Lady Broncos went 1-4 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Broncos defeated Southern Coffey County 2-0. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Wichita Classical, 2-1 against Ell-Saline, 2-0 against Flint Hills and 2-1 against Central Christian. The Lady Broncos got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Sedgwick on Tuesday. … The Bronco football team lost 33-0 against Hillsboro on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team split a pair of HOA matches on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Sterling 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Moundridge. The Lady Cardinals swept Remington 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team lost 91-0 against Sterling on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team split a pair of matches on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Sedgwick and defeating Central Christian 2-1. The Lady Black Bears went 2-3 on Saturday in the Lyons tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated South Central 2-1 and Lyons 2-0. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against Chaparral, 2-0 against Little River and 2-0 against Southeast of Saline. The Lady Black Bears got swept 2-0, 2-1 by Bennington on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Sedgwick 91-0 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 4 0

Inman 3 1 3 1

Marion 2 1 2 2

Moundridge 1 1 2 2

Remington 1 1 2 2

Bennington 0 0 2 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 3

Hutch Trinity 0 3 1 3

Sedgwick 0 4 0 4

Friday, September 25

Ell-Saline 34, WaKeeney 14

Lincoln 60, Bennington 12

Inman 44, Hutch Trinity 6

Chaparral 28, Marion 0

Conway Springs 42, Moundridge 12

Hillsboro 33, Remington 0

Sterling 91, Sedgwick 0

Friday, October 2

Hoxie at Ell-Saline

Trego at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hillsboro at Inman

Haven at Marion

Remington at Mission Valley

Sedgwick at Nickerson

Sterling at Halstead

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Inman 21 3 10 1

Moundridge 19 5 7 1

Sedgwick 15 10 6 2

Bennington 21 9 6 5

Berean Acad. 11 9 4 4

Ell-Saline 17 12 4 6

Marion 11 15 3 5

Sterling 8 14 2 8

Hutch Trinity 4 14 1 8

Remington 2 22 0 6