Theatre Students Attend International Thespian Festival

Theatre students from Salina attended the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana, this summer in June and represented well.

The Salina Central Theatre Department performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the event. To earn this honor, students competed at the Kansas Thespian Festival in January to earn first place in the one act competition.

According to Central, students also qualified for 8 different Thespys (individual events competition) from either the Kansas Thespian Festival or a virtual qualifier. Students were adjudicated by a panel of three judges at the International Thespian Festival.

Salina Central had two Thespy Category Winners this year which means that they received a perfect score from all three judges. This is the highest honor in the Thespy program at the International Thespian Festival. The winners include:

Benjamin Campbell in Monologue Performance

Addilyn Jagodzinske in Costume Construction

Other students also earned awards. They include:

Superior Scores (superior score average from judges)

Zander Flener in Solo Musical

Mac Sheforgen, Jaxson Rutz, Kaiden Comeau, Andrew Graber, Donovan Johnson, Zander Flener in Group Musical

Excellent Scores (excellent score average from judges)

Michelle Simmons in Solo Musical

Wyatt Angell in Solo Musical

Anna Kraft in Monologue Performance

Kaiden Comeau in Solo Musical

_ _ _

Photo via Saline Central Theatre Department