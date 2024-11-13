Nutcracker Returns to Stiefel Theatre December 14 & 15

Celebrate the holiday season with the Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina production of The Nutcracker Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre.

Enjoy a magical experience watching Clara and the Nutcracker grace the stage as the Salina Symphony and more than 80 dancers bring Tchaikovsky’s masterful score to life. This beloved story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve dream never fails to touch the heart and is sure to create a lasting memory for the whole family.

Guest artists Lucas Segovia and Molly Groeschl, former principals with Joffrey Ballet and Madison Ballet, will dance the roles of Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy.

“We’re honored to be partnering with the Salina Symphony for ‘The Nutcracker,’ which will feature local dancers as well as two very talented professional dancers,” said Tamara Howe of Ballet Salina, a division of Tamara Howe School of dance. “We couldn’t be more excited to share this magical holiday production with the Salina community.”

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $42 ($25 for students) and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at www.salinasymphony.org. The concert is recommended for children ages 3 and older.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.