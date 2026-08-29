The Heat is Back

A late-summer heat dome is settling back over a large portion of the Midwest, including Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, a hot weekend is forecast with highs 100 to 105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Then hot highs and warm lows are expected over the next week.

Hot temperatures around or above 100 degrees are forecast through the upcoming week, though at least Friday.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.