Local leaders and arts advocates have a clearer roadmap for supporting central Kansas musicians following the release of the Salina Music Census, a community-led study examining the strengths, challenges, and needs of the area’s music industry.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the survey gathered responses from 211 participants ages 18 and older who contribute to the music scene across Salina, surrounding areas, and neighboring Ottawa County. They range from performers, educators, and sound engineers to retailers, music store vendors, and community ensemble members.

“These results provide information about the quality of life, sustainability of the ecosystem, types of resources most needed, and the desire for more youth opportunities in the community,” said Sarah Keck, Arts Education Coordinator for Salina Arts & Humanities. “The breakdown of results in the report has already been useful in supporting artists, connecting with other music ecosystems across the state, developing workshops, and utilizing creative solutions to address the commonly expressed concerns.”

Respondents praised Salina’s deep pool of local talent alongside strong institutional anchors like the Stiefel Theatre, Salina Symphony, Theatre Salina, Kansas Wesleyan University, and area community ensembles.

However, the data also highlighted several pressing hurdles for local creatives.

Venue & Space Gaps: A shortage of mid-size venues, limited year-round all-ages performance spaces, and a need for creative, shared spaces to rehearse, record, and collaborate.

Financial & Business Hurdles: Stagnant pay rates and a heavy reliance on self-management—67% of respondents work outside the music industry and handle their own booking, promotion, and grant-writing.

Connection & Promotion: A desire for better networking among local creatives and a centralized hub to promote and discover area events.

To address these findings, the report outlines several key recommendations, including forming a local music task force, clarifying permitting regulations, activating public spaces, expanding youth education, and offering business-skill workshops.

Salina joined Kansas Music Cities Together (KMCT) in April 2026 following a competitive application process, with Salina Arts & Humanities serving as the lead local organizer. Led by Sound Music Cities in collaboration with the Kansas Arts Commission and supported by Movement Musick, the year-long program pairs Kansas communities—including Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Hays, and Emporia—for shared learning and data-driven planning.

Salina Arts & Humanities will host community gatherings in late 2026 and early 2027 to discuss the census findings and action plans with the public. The data will also directly inform The Big Picture Cultural Plan, slated for completion in January 2027, and will position local projects for potential funding from the Kansas Arts Commission to close identified gaps.

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The full Music Census Summary Report is available online at salinaarts.com under the “Music Census Summary Report” tab, or directly at bit.ly/SalinaMusicCensus.