Downtown Salina is gearing up to kick off the holiday season in running shoes this weekend as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina hosts its 16th Annual Frosty Fun Runs on Saturday, November 21.

Following last year’s record-breaking turnout of more than 900 participants, Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Amanda Otto tells KSAL News she anticipates crossing the 1,000-runner mark.

The family-friendly event features four race options designed for runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels:

Chilly 10K

Frosty 5K

Merry Mile

Kid’s Santa Sprint (for children ages 10 and under)

Otto says race day activities will originate at the City Lights Pavilion. On race day on-site registration and packet pick-up open at 7:30 a.m. Early packet pick-up is available Friday at the KU Medical Building. The main races including the 10K, 5K, and Merry Mile—kick off at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Kid’s Santa Sprint at 10:00 a.m.

Runners crossing the finish line will be greeted with live DJ music, hot chocolate, cookies, bananas, and custom completion medals. Race results will also be streamed live to participants’ mobile devices and Facebook, alongside free downloadable event photos.

Every dollar from entry fees goes directly toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina to fund one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth across Saline County.

Last-minute participants can still register online at bbbssalina.org/frosty or in person Saturday morning. Race-only entry fees (excluding processing fees) are $23 for the Chilly 10K, $18 for the Frosty 5K, $13 for the Merry Mile, and $10 for the Kid’s Santa Sprint. Options including an event shirt are also available while supplies last.

The event is and official race in the Run Salina series.