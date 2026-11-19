For more than three decades, the glow of thousands of twinkling bulbs along Santa Fe Avenue has signaled the official start of the holiday season in Salina. What began as a modest effort to bring festive cheer and foot traffic to downtown has grown into the Salina Parade of Lights, and has become a cherished annual tradition.

The Parade of Lights launched in the early 1990s through the efforts of Salina Downtown, Inc. looking for a signature winter event to unite the community. At a time when downtown districts across the Midwest were working to re-establish themselves as gathering hubs, organizers envisioned an evening procession that would showcase local businesses, schools, and community groups while drawing families downtown after dark.

The event was initially launched under the broader title Christmas Festival & Parade of Lights, and was also promoted at times as the Miracle on Santa Fe Parade of Lights and Salina Downtown Christmas.

In its earliest years, the parade featured a handful of flatbed trailers strung with traditional incandescent Christmas lights, local high school marching bands braving the November chill, and a climactic appearance by Santa Claus riding atop a Salina Fire Department truck.

Over the past 30-plus years, the event has expanded significantly in both scale and spectacle. As lighting technology evolved, local businesses, car clubs, and non-profits began constructing elaborate, multi-colored LED displays synchronized to holiday music, transforming simple trailers into towering illuminated sculptures.

Today, the parade regularly draws over 100 entries—ranging from agricultural equipment decked out in festive lights to local dance troupes, scout troops, and youth sports teams. It is capped at 120 entries.

Over time, the parade became the centerpiece of a broader downtown celebration, pairing with tree-lighting ceremonies, holiday window displays, and late-night shopping hours to kick off the holiday retail season.

Despite freezing temperatures, occasional snow flurries, and a brief adaptation during the 2020 pandemic, the Parade of Lights has remained a fixture on the Salina calendar, typically taking place the Saturday evening before Thanksgiving.

Generations of Saline County residents now line the sidewalks of Santa Fe Avenue bundled in blankets with cups of hot cocoa—many standing in the exact spots where they watched the lights pass by as children.